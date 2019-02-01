× First Warning Forecast: Another warmup on the way Saturday

Another warmup on tap Saturday which is Groundhog Day. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s. For those of you heading to the Oceanfront for the Polar Plunge, it’ll still be on the chilly side, but it could be worse! At least temperatures will be above normal.

Another warmup Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

And…Another warmup to start the work week. Highs in the low 60s Monday. Even warmer on Tuesday with highs in the mid and upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will return Wednesday, along with a big drop in temperatures. Highs will only reach the low 50s. We’re looking at a 30 percent chance right now. A better chance to see wet weather on Thursday, but we will also be flirting with the 70s! Not too bad for the first couple days of February. Another drop in temperatures Friday with another chance for some wet weather. Highs will top out in the mid 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

