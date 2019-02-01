Artist sells Pringles wine tumblers after viral story of woman banned from Walmart

COLDWATER, Miss. – The story of a woman riding an electric shopping cart and drinking wine from a Pringles can at a Walmart has become an inspiration for an artist in Mississippi.

The story went viral earlier this month after the woman was banned from a Wichita Falls Walmart. Police were called after she allegedly was drinking and riding the cart for hours. She was found at a nearby restaurant and told she wasn’t allowed back in the store.

Celeste Powers, the owner of The Cup Artist, began selling Pringles can-themed wine tumblers on her Etsy page shortly after the Walmart story went viral.

“When the Pringles/Wine article ran, I couldn’t help but laugh. You really can see and experience it all at Walmart,” Powers told KDFW. “I felt bad when Walmart banned her, because we’ve all been there, right?”

The Etsy description for the tumblers states:

“Pringles wine tumbler with Lid and Straw. Now you can be like the lady banned from walmart on electric scooter.

Slim 20 oz tumbler Customized with the Pringles logo and Custom nutrition label. Cups come as shown. No additional changes can be made to our design interpretation. Great for your friends or moms that endure long trips in Walmart and need to drink wine from a Pringles can.”

Powers said she’d even be willing to send one to the woman who inspired her creations.

“We’d love to send her one if she’s not too ashamed by her new-found fame,” Powers told KDFW. “Also, maybe she will just enjoy coffee in it on her next shopping adventure.”