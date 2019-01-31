Virginia Beach Police searching for suspect in attempted commercial robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a suspect who attempted to break into a business on Lynnhaven Parkway.

On Monday, January 14, employees of Beacon Auto Repair found that someone had attempted to gain entry into the business by damaging the lock on a door. The suspect was seen on surveillance video attempting to steal metal from the side of the building, then entering a vehicle in the parking lot.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a red older model Ford F-150 with obvious damage to the passenger side and a different-colored driver side quarter panel.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-50s. Police say he walked with an impairment.

If you or someone you know can identify the subject or his vehicle, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.