Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Very cold today but 60s are on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Extremely cold today but a big warm up ahead… Temperatures will start in the teens and 20s this morning. With north winds at 5 to 15 mph, wind chill values will dip into the teens and single digits. We will see sunny skies again today but highs will only reach the low 30s this afternoon. Winds will shift to the west at 5 to 15 mph, making it feel more like the 20s.

We will start a gradual warming trend tomorrow. Temperatures will start in the 20s Friday morning but warm into the upper 40s tomorrow afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a slim chance for a shower.

The warm up will continue for the weekend. Highs will warm to near 50 on Saturday and into the mid 50s on Sunday. We will see partly cloudy skies this weekend with slim rain chances. We will climb into the 60s next week with rain chances going up for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: A Few Clouds, Cold, Windy. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: N/W 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 20s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 31st

1948 Winter Storm: 10.1″ Snow Richmond

1966 Winter Storm: 15″ snow Richmond, 9″ snow Norfolk over 2 day period

