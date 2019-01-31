TASTE to open Virginia Beach Town Center location

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Restaurant TASTE will open a new location in Virginia Beach’s Town Center in 2019.

TASTE, which was founded in Virginia Beach in 1973, is part specialty foods market and part upscale café. The new location will be 4,600 square feet, and will be located at the corner of Commerce and Market Streets, across from Town Center’s Fountain Plaza.

The new restaurant will be open before the end of the year, according to a release by real estate company Armada Hoffler Properties.

Armada Hoffler Properties said the Town Center location will be TASTE’s ninth Coastal Virginia location and 10th overall. Its first location was built at the Hilltop Shopping Center in Virginia Beach.

“Town Center has long been on our expansion radar,” said Jon Pruden, TASTE President. “We have tremendous respect for the vision that the Armada Hoffler and Divaris teams have shown in creating this world class, future-focused development. As a Virginia Beach born and based business, it is important that TASTE be a part of the thriving business and cultural center of the city. We’re really excited and grateful for this opportunity.”