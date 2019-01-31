Super Bowl LIII: Tracy’s turn on Super stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. - Sunday, 46 players on the Los Angeles Rams and 46 players on the New England Patriots will take part in Super Bowl LIII. To most, if not all, it will be fulfillment of a dream.

But the two teams will have company on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - and company living out their dreams.

Tracy Wolfson will serve as the sideline reporter for Sunday's Super Bowl LIII broadcast on CBS - to be aired locally on News 3. It will be Wolfson's second Super Bowl assignment after covering her first three years ago in Santa Clara.

News 3 interviewed Wolfson about being on the world stage Sunday.

"It's entertainment - that's really what it is when you call the Super Bowl," Wolfson explained to News 3. "You're providing entertainment for the world."

"As a young girl, I wanted to get into this business - but I only wanted to be a sideline reporter for football," Wolfson recalled. "To be able to have achieved that - hopefully others can see what I've accomplished and can follow in my footsteps. So many have helped me - I just try to pay it off."

