Super bowl etiquette

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – If you are a dedicated football fan, you know things can get heated while you are watching the game.

With super bowl 53 just around the corner, there are some football watching etiquette reminders you might want to take a second to look over. Just remember it is only a game and it doesn’t matter if you are going to a friends house or a local restaurant mind your manners.

Don’t eat while you’re in the buffet line. Sampling will slow everyone down.

Always clean up after yourself

Refrain from using offensive language

Never make personal jabs or comments at other guests

Keep it PG, kids may be present. Just remember it may be a family event.

Gameworks in Chesapeake is one local place offering dine-in and to-go deals for the big game. They are welcoming families to watch the game on Sunday.

“Twenty-nine TV’s set up in here, we will have the sound going on. If you want to bring the kids the arcade will be open. Full arcade area with prizes and everything else so the kids can play while you’re watching the super bowl. It should be a great time,” general manager Brandon Hill said.

Other locations offering the big game on Sunday: