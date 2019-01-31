Rela-Sean-ships: McVay’s many ties to Washington Redskins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. - When the Los Angeles Rams hired him 25 months ago, Sean McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history. Sunday, he'll be the youngest bench boss in Super Bowl history.

McVay's own history is woven with Redskins ties.

Current Redskins president Bruce Allen, then the general manager for Tampa Bay, gave Sean his first NFL gig. McVay was the Buccaneers assistant wide receivers coach in 2008.

"I'm happy for Sean," Allen told News 3 at Super Bowl LIII. "He's a hard worker and he's a bright young coach. He was an energetic person who wanted to beat Jon Gruden to the office everyday. He loves the game of football and he's passionate about what he's doing."

Other than L.A. and Tampa, the only other NFL team for which McVay has worked is the Redskins. He was head coach Jay Gruden's offensive coordinator from 2014-16.

Three years prior to that, Gruden was the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati - where he coached current Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth.

"I can see some of the little mannerisms and characteristics that carried over from sitting in rooms with Jon and Jay and their coaching - their sayings they have," Whitworth said when asked if he recognizes any of Jay Gruden in McVay. "You can definitely see that in Sean from time to time."