Norfolk postal worker indicted by federal government for stealing other people’s mail

NORFOLK, Va – We trust our mail carriers to deliver the items headed to our homes, right? Well, in Norfolk one postal worker was recently charged and indicted by a federal grand jury for breaking that trust: Stealing packages, boxes and letters.

38-year-old Toya Worlds is facing four charges from the federal government after she is accused of theft during her time with the USPS in Norfolk.

The documents obtained by News 3 state Worlds secretly took items out of the mail and hid them in a garage and bedroom at her home in Chesapeake.

The federal indictment said Worlds took letters, post cards, packages, bags and boxes that she was supposed to deliver. The offenses in the documents date from December 2017 to October 2018.

Related: Postal worker, roommate indicted for stealing mail, $47K worth of gift cards

News 3 attempted to make contact with the accused woman Thursday. Instead, we spoke to a friend who said Toya Worlds used to live in Norfolk; she previously served in the U.S. Navy.

We reached out to the USPS Office of the Inspector General to request more information but have not heard back.

Worlds is set to be arraigned on February 4 in the Norfolk Federal Courthouse.