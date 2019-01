CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a trailer fire in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake Thursday.

According to fire officials, the fire was called in at 2:22 p.m. in the 1400 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. Heavy fire was showing from the trailer on arrival.

The fire was marked under control at 2:39 p.m. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.