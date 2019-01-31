Man pleads guilty to distributing child pornography on overseas Navy base

NORFOLK, Va. — David Friberg will spend three years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography on the U.S. Navy’s Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, Africa.

According to court documents, Friberg distributed, received and possessed sexually explicit images of minor females in late 2016 and early 2017.

Friberg had pleaded not guilty during a brief court appearance in Norfolk back in May.

Along with the three-year imprisonment, Friberg will also serve 15 years of supervised release and will have to pay $5,100 in special assessment. He may also have to pay more in restitution.

News 3 reached out to the Navy to confirm Friberg’s connections to the military, but a reporter hasn’t heard back.

