Man injured in Norfolk home invasion

NORFOLK, Va. – A Thursday-morning home invasion in the 8000 block of Thompson Road left one man injured.

Dispatchers received a call for a person possibly suffering from a gunshot wound at around 9:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is expected to recover.

Norfolk Police said that the staff at Little Creek Elementary School self-initiated a lockdown after the shooting incident. The lockdown has since been lifted, and the school is operating as normal.

Detectives have not released a motive or suspect information at this time. If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.