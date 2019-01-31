First Warning Forecast: Gradually warming temperatures into next week

Temperatures will dip into the 20s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Milder to end the work week. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 40s under a nice mix of sun and clouds.

A little warm up on tap Saturday which is Groundhog Day. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s. For those of you heading to the Oceanfront for the Polar Plunge, it’ll still be on the chilly side, but it could be worse!

Another warmup Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Another warmup to start the work week. Highs in the low 60s Monday. Even warmer on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will return Wednesday, with highs in the low and mid 60s. We’re looking at a 40 percent chance right now. A better chance to see wet weather on Thursday, but we will also be flirting with the 70s! Not too bad for the first couple days of February.