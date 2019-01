Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We talk with the folks from Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center in Newport News about celebrating 10 years and the upcoming production of "Dreamgirls."

Deedra Chambers, who plays the character "Effie White," performs a song from the play which runs February 8-23.

Presented by

The Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center

2410 Wickham Ave, Newport News

757-247-8950

downing-gross.org