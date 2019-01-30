The “new year, new you” mentality can be easier to hold onto as the internet offer more wellness apps that fit your specific needs and goals.

However, it can be difficult to find the motivation that keeps you moving. In fact, nearly 80% of resolutions set during the first month of the year fail by February.

The analysts at All Home Connection did some research and found which wellness apps each state is using the most.

The AHC data team made a list of the top nine free health and fitness apps featured on both the iTunes and GooglePlay stores, then used Google Trends from the past year to determine the search volume for each app by state.

So, what is your state’s most popular wellness app? Virginia’s favorite is Lose It, while North Carolina’s favorite is Flo.

