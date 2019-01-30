× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Very cold and windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny but cold and windy… Temperatures will start near 30 this morning but it will feel more like 20 with west winds ramping up. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds in the mix. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s today, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. Winds will continue to pick up today and could gust to over 30 mph.

Another cold front will bring in another shot of cold air tonight. Lows will fall into the upper teens by Thursday morning. With the wind, it will feel more like the lower teens and single digits.

High temperatures will struggle to reach the freezing point on Thursday. Winds will gradually relax through the day but wind chill values will linger in the upper teens and low 20s.

Temperatures will return to the mid 40s on Friday. Extra clouds will build in with an isolated shower possible. Highs will warm from the 40s to the 50s this weekend with partly cloudy skies.

Today: A Few Clouds, Cooler, Windy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Cold, Windy. Lows in the upper teens. Winds: NW 10-20G30+

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Cold, Breezy. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 30th

1966 Winter Storm – Blizzard 15″ snow Richmond, 9″ snow Norfolk over 2 day period

2010 Winter Storm – 7-15” of snow from Richmond to Tidewater, 4” Outer Banks.

