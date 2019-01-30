Virginia Tech announces dean of the Carilion School of Medicine

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Lee A. Learman, a physician, researcher, and educator, has been named the next dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

After a nationwide search, Learman will start her new position on July 1. He will also be a professor in the medical school’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“Lee has distinguished himself as an outstanding leader in the fields of medicine and higher education and brings a wealth of experience to the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM),” said Cyril Clarke, provost of Virginia Tech and co-chair of the VTCSOM dean search committee. “His perspectives and vision for the future of the medical school and how it integrates with and advances Virginia Tech’s land-grant mission clearly made him the best choice to lead our students and faculty. I look forward to working together with Lee and his leadership team to create new opportunities for our institution, community partners, and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

With 25 years of leadership experience in medical education and health care, he currently serves as the senior associate dean for academic affairs and the senior associate dean for graduate medical education at the Florida Atlantic University’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine.

FAU is a newer medical school, having opened for its first class in 2011, one year after the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

“I’m honored by the opportunity to serve as dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. In its first decade of existence, it has built a solid foundation drawing on the strengths of both an outstanding public research university and an outstanding private health system,” said Learman. “This unique public-private partnership makes Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine uniquely positioned to prepare future physicians for the changing health care landscape and to become a national leader in medical education. And now, as the newest college of Virginia Tech, the medical school is poised to develop new collaborations with the university.”

Prior to FAU, Learman was at Indiana University, where he served as the Clarence E. Ehrlich Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology from 2008 to 2015.

He was awarded the Commissioner’s Award for Excellence in Public Health by the Indiana State Department of Health in 2015 for his participation in statewide efforts to improve perinatal care.

