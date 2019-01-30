Virginia Beach inmate dies at hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man admitted into Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office custody died at a hospital this morning while receiving medical care.

35-year-old Joseph Abram of Virginia Beach was admitted into the Virginia Beach Correctional Center at 12:05 a.m. on January 30 after being denied bond.

Abram faces a felony charge of violating his first offender status and a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear in court.

Abram was reported to be uncooperative with the arresting officer, sheriff’s deputies and jail medical staff.

After observing his behavior, the Sheriff’s Office requested hospital transport through Emergency Medical Services out of concern for his health and safety.

EMS transported Abram to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital at 1:05 a.m. where, despite extensive lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced deceased shortly before 4 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia Beach Police Department and the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office Professional Standards Office as with all in-custody deaths.

The Sheriff’s Office has reported the death to the Virginia Department of Corrections. No foul play is suspected in this case.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner in Norfolk.