Virginia Beach dentist offers free child hygiene appointments

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Bay Colony Dentistry in Virginia Beach will offer free dental work to children of low-income families.

On February 14, Dr. Deborah Blanchard of Bay Colony Dentistry will be participating in the ADA Foundation Give Kids A Smile program.

Dr. Blanchard is reaching out to low-income families that don’t have access to dental insurance to offer a variety of dental hygiene work.

Complimentary exams, x-rays, hygiene, fluoride treatments and sealants will be available to children 3-18 years of age.

For more information call the Bay Colony Dentistry office at (757)-321-1300 with any questions.