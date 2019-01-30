Virginia Beach Arts and Humanities Commission extends deadline for community arts grant

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Arts and Humanities Commission, in partnership with the city’s Office of Cultural Affairs, announced Wednesday that its Community Arts Grant Application deadline has been extended to April 22.

The grant is designed to support arts projects that reflect the changing communities in Hampton Roads. According to the Arts and Humanities Commission, the projects broaden the public’s access to art and bring the community together.

Art supported by the grant is meant to celebrate the diversity of artistic heritage, and increase understanding, acceptance and positive regard for different cultures in the community.

“The Office of Cultural Affairs is actively pursuing ways to expand culturally-diverse activities in Virginia Beach to directly fulfill the City Council’s goal to be an inclusive community that is welcoming and empowers all,” said the City’s Cultural Affairs Director, Emily Labows. “Over time, this will help strengthen and sustain our community.”

The Community Arts Grant program is open to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations whose purpose is to promote and develop diverse cultural arts programming. Programs must take place within the City of Virginia Beach and be open to the public.

Groups representing underserved communities, including culturally and ethnically diverse communities, are encouraged to apply. Available funds for fiscal year 2019 are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis through April 22.