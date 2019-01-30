Suspects in 2017 Virginia Beach Oceanfront robberies sentenced to 20 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin D. Stolle announced Wednesday that Marcus Antwan Sedgwick, 23, and Deshaun Marquis Mitchell, 21, will both serve 20 years behind bars for their role in a string of Virginia Beach robberies.

According to court documents, Sedgwick and Mitchell robbed five people at the Oceanfront between June 22 and June 25, 2017. They did so by offering to sell the victims marijuana, then showing the victims a gun and demanding cash and other valuables, including a distinctive-looking knife that was used in a later robbery.

Virginia Beach Police conducted a traffic stop on the two men after getting a description of the suspects and their vehicle, and Mitchell and Sedgwick were arrested and charged.

Sedgwick was charged with one count of abduction, five counts of robbery with the use of a firearm, two counts of robbery of a residence, four counts of use of firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. A judge sentenced him to 56 years with all but 20 suspended.

Mitchell was charged with one count of abduction, five counts of robbery with the use of a firearm, two counts of robbery of a residence, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. A judge sentenced him to 163 years with all but 20 suspended.

Sedgwick pleaded guilty on September 24, 2018, while Mitchell pleaded guilty on October 25, 2018.