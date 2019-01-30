‘Skins scoop: Roger Goodell addresses Reuben Foster investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. – Domestic violence charges against troubled Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster were dismissed at the beginning of January, but that doesn’t mean he is in the clear with the NFL.

Wednesday, league commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the status of free agent running back Kareem Hunt and Foster during his annual State of the League press conference.

“We continue our investigation into that,” Goodell said.

Foster, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence in Tampa Bayin November. The 49ers released him a day later. The Redskins then claimed Foster off of waivers just two days later.

The NFL then placed him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

“Whether the charges are dropped doesn’t necessarily mean there isn’t a violation of our personal-conduct policy. Reuben and I have met before. We will talk again. But we’ll conclude that investigation, make a determination and go from there.”

At the Reese’s Senior Bowl last week, Redskins President Bruce Allen said that the team did not expect Foster to receive a league suspension.

Foster, the 31st-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, was arrested twice in 2018, with one charge of felony domestic violence in April (dismissed), and a weapons offense.