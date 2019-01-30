Prep your table for a super bowl party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.- We are just days away from super bowl 53, and one thing on everyone's mind isn't just the match-up it's the food.

If you are hosting a watch party we've got some advice to make sure you wow your guests, but before you plan your menu to think about the set-up. Make sure it's functional to the room and to your guests.

Plan your food displays around the room in a buffet style so the game is never blocked by people getting up to eat.

"Grab every chair that you have from other rooms, cushions, pillows, anything that you have that is big. Bean bag chairs, anything that you have make sure that all of them are facing the tv so there isn`t a bad seat in the house," O'Connor said.

As you plan your party it's also important to plan early, especially if you want to use a caterer. Quaker Steak and Lube Marketing activities coordinator Mindy O'Connor says if you want to order to go from a restaurant order now.

''You can always reheat them in the oven. You can ask for a side of the sauces that you have. Reheat them at a low temperature around 325 until they are thoroughly reheated again and then you can toss them in a little bit more sauce so they are ready to go," O'Connor said.

If you order wings for your guests don't forget to add sides like ranch, blue cheese, celery and lots of napkins.

O'Connor says planning ahead will also give you time to be creative.

"Pick-up beers from the local breweries of the cities that are playing in the super bowl and then you can even do your nonalcoholic drinks in the colors of those teams just to make it a little more festive at your house," O'Connor said.

The last bit of advice O'Connor shared is to check ahead of time with your guests to make sure you know about anyone's food allergies.