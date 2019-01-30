Norfolk Police, Fire respond to report of suspicious package at Walmart

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department and Norfolk Fire-Rescue are clearing the scene after a suspicious package was discovered at the Walmart on Tidewater Drive.

According to a tweet by the department, the call came in around 8:20 a.m. The store was evacuated so the bomb squad could investigate.

The package was X-rayed and cleared. Normal operations should resume shortly at the store.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Harry Worley said on Twitter that no injuries were reported.

