NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are responding to a call in regards to a woman who says she shot a dog.

The call came in around 11:05 a.m., telling Newport News Police that there was an animal problem at Huber Road.

According to the officers, a woman told them that she shot a dog because it was attacking her other dog.

Police were on the scene investigating the incident.

Currently, it is not know whether charges will be made.

