Newport News schools to host male empowerment conference

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Public Schools will be hosting a male empowerment event that guides male students to have a better future.

RISE!, the Power of HIStory, is a Male Empowerment Conference. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Heritage High School, 5800 Marshall Avenue in Newport News.

The conference is free to all Newport News Public School male students in grades 8 to 11. Students can pre-register at their school.

The conference is held to help equip male students for emotional, social, academic and future success.

Designed specifically for young men by educated men, the event is said to be a high energy conference with featured presentations, a panel discussion, interactive breakout sessions and workshops for parents and guardians.

The opening session will feature spoken word by Troubled Mal. Following the breakout sessions and lunch, the closing session will feature performances and a RISE! Cypher.

Student participants can attend a variety of breakout sessions including: Becoming a Man, Open Your Success – Responsible Decision Making, Mind Over Matter, Managing the Complexity of Relationships and Emerging Leaders.

Breakout sessions for parents and guardians include Pathway to College, good mental health and the neurodevelopment of children.

Saturday, February 2 Conference Schedule:

9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. Opening Session 9:20 a.m. to 10:05 a.m. Panel Discussion 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. First Workshop Session 11:05 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Second Workshop Session 12 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. Lunch 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Third Workshop Session 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. “My Story” Closing Session

RISE! is a Newport News Public Schools Youth Development Initiative.