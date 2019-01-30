Newport News Police arrest man on multiple drug charges & stolen firearm

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police arrested a man for being in possession of a stolen weapon and marijuana.

On January 28, at 7:56 p.m., Newport News Police were on bicycle patrol in the 700 block of Mariners Row when they saw a vehicle entering the lower floor of a parking garage while driving at high speeds.

Once officers stopped the vehicle they were able to identify 27-year-old Decheyne Pettaway of the 400 block of Falcon Creek Way in Hampton and the front seat passenger as 28-year-old Steven Herbison of Heritage Way in Newport News.

Officers detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle while speaking with the two. The driver and passenger were detained and officers conducted a search.

The search revealed marijuana in multiple places along with suspected THC oil vaporizer tips. Officers also located a firearm located between the driver’s seat and center console that returned stolen.

Officers arrested Pettaway and charged him with Receive Stolen or Aid in Concealing Firearm, PWID Marijuana, Sell/Provide for Resale Schedule I or II Drug, Possession of Firearm with Schedule I or II Drug, and Reckless Driving on Private Property.

Herbison was released on a criminal summons for Possession of Marijuana.