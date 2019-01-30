Navy helicopter forced to make emergency landing in Cape Charles

CAPE CHARLES, Va. – A Navy helicopter had to make an emergency landing on January 30.

The MH-53 helicopter assigned to HM-12 squadron was flying around the Eastern Shore when a warning light, similar to a warning light on a car, came on .

The crew made a precautionary landing near Cherrystone campground in Cape Charles in fear that there may be something wrong with the helicopter.

The crew later started the helicopter back up and returned to Naval Station Norfolk.

There were 3-4 crew members reported to be on board. No injuries were sustained.