Motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One person has died after a three-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Oceana Boulevard Wednesday evening.

The call came in at 5:06 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the driver of a motorcycle involved in the crash dead at the scene.

Members of the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate. Investigators determined that the motorcycle driver was traveling southbound on Oceana Boulevard when the motorcycle crossed the median into northbound traffic, hitting a Jeep.

The Jeep was then rear-ended by a Ford Mustang. The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Authorities say speed appeared have contributed to the crash.

The victim’s identity will be withheld for 24 hours after next of kin is notified.

Northbound Oceania Boulevard at Bells Road is expected to be closed for about two hours while police investigate.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

