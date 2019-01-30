One year after trade, there’s Leg-itimate concern regarding Alex Smith’s football future

ATLANTA, Ga. – On January 30, 2018 – while covering Super Bowl LII in Minnesota, News 3 spent the afternoon in a winter wonderland of snow and ice. We spent that same evening covering the breaking news of the Redskins agreeing to trade for then-Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.

Exactly one year later, Smith’s career is on thin ice.

Doctor David Chao served as an NFL team doctor for 17 years and still works as a sports injury analyst for the Los Angeles Times, San Diego Union-Tribune and SiriusXM. He says it’s not quite a Hail Mary, but when it comes to the likelihood of Alex Smith returning to football following his gruesome broken leg November 18th – the odds, like his injury, do not look good.

“Seeing where he is now – he’s probably multiple surgeries away,” Dr. Chao told News 3 in Atlanta. “It’s going to be very very difficult to return to play. He should be able to live a normal life which is good.”

“You better find young, cheap talent – and I think it would be deeply irresponsible to not consider taking a quarterback in the first round [of the NFL Draft],” CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora said of the Redskins unsettled quarterback future.

When Washington agreed to trade for Smith during Super Bowl LII, the ‘Skins also give the quarterback a new contract. The deal requires the Redskins to pay Smith $31 million combined the next two seasons – regardless of whether he ever plays a down.