Funeral scheduled for local Soldier killed in Afghanistan

HAMPTON, Va. – 32-year old Sgt. First Class Joshua Zachary Beale died on January 22 while conducting combat operations in Afghanistan.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 2, at Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Road, Hampton by Pastors Ben LoPresti and Jim Arcieri.

The family will have a visitation for friends and family at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, in Suffolk on Friday from 6-8 p.m.

Beale was assigned to the third Special Forces Group of Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He served in the US Army for over seven years, did three combat tours in Afghanistan, and received three bronze stars.