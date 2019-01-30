× First Warning Forecast: Bundle up before heading out Thursday morning

An arctic cold front will cross the area tonight. This will bring in much colder air. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies with lows dipping into the teens. Luckily the winds will subside a bit, but wind chills will still be in the single digits and low teens.

Make sure you bundle the kids up as they head out to the bus stop Thursday morning. Temperatures won’t warm up a whole lot during the day. Expect highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Milder to end the work week. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 40s under a nice mix of sun and clouds.

A very similar day on tap Saturday which is Groundhog Day. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s. For those of you heading to the Oceanfront for the Polar Plunge, it’ll still be on the chilly side.

Another warmup Sunday. Temperatures will be 10 degrees warmer than Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower, otherwise looking dry.

Another warmup to start the work week. Highs in the low 60s Monday. Rain chances will increase late Monday and Tuesday morning. By Wednesday, we could be flirting with the 70s! Not too bad for the first couple days of February.

