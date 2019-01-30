Driver dies after Sussex Co. deputy vehicle pursuit, State Police investigate

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a crash Wednesday in Sussex County after one person died during a police pursuit by county law enforcement.
According to State Police, Sussex County Sheriff’s Office deputies started pursuing the now-deceased driver of the vehicle that crashed on Route 602 around 7 a.m.
The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office asked Virginia State Police to investigate the crash and pursuit. State Police said more information on its investigation would be released when it becomes available.