CHESAPEAKE, Va. – With arctic air heading into Hampton Roads overnight, drivers are being warned now about a potentially dangerous commute Thursday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop, and officials warn bridges will freeze first. If there is no precipitation, there is no significant threat.

Bridges are extra treacherous when it rains or snows and the air temperature drops, because the cold air can freeze the bridge from the top and bottom.

Chesapeake Public Works is prepared to treat the roadways if we see precipitation, but they urge drivers to take extra time to get to work regardless if we see rain or not.

Crews will be on the roads and working to maintain city buildings to make sure pipes do not freeze and all areas are insulated and heated.

With more than 90 bridges in Chesapeake, drivers we spoke to on Wednesday said they always treat their travel on bridges with extra caution.