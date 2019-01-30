ATL-leviating a nightmare: Falcons fans relieved rival Saints aren’t in Super Bowl LIII

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. - Falcons fans are over the moon this week, and not only is their team not playing in Super Bowl LIII - Atlanta didn't even make the playoffs.

But, even though their beloved Falcons aren't participating in Sunday's Super Bowl LIII - neither is their arch rival: the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints, the NFC's top seed, were minutes away from winning the conference championship and playing in Atlanta's Super Bowl in Atlanta's brand new stadium. But, in the NFC title game - the Saints were upset, and the Falcons fans we've met were certainly not upset about that result.