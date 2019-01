Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We talk with the stars of the religious crime series, "Pure," which takes us deep inside a secretive subculture through the eyes of a conflicted man trying to protect this family.

Ryan Robbins (Sacred Lies, Warcraft, The Shack, Life On the Line) and Alex Paxton-Beesley (Cardinal, The Strain, Rookie Blue) are back for a second season, Wednesdays at 10 p.m on WGN.