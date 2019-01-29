Virginia Beach student facing criminal charges after bringing BB gun to school

VIRIGNIA BEACH, Va. – A student from Virginia Beach is facing criminal charges and disciplinary action from school after bringing an unloaded BB gun to Kempsville Middle School.

According to officials the Virginia Beach City Public Schools, the student was openly showing the BB gun to his peers on a school bus Monday, and when a fellow student told school administrators about the BB gun, they took action. The student who brought the BB gun was arrested.

VBCPS reminds parents to tell their kids that weapons of any kind, even toys, are not allowed on school property for any reason. Having a weapon at school leads to serious consequences. They also ask to remind them if they see something, they should say something.

No further information was provided by officials.