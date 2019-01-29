Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater to host hiring event in February

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Calling all rock stars!

On Saturday, February 23 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater will host a hiring event at Landstown Middle School for the following seasonal and part-time positions:

Security

Ushers

Ticket takers

Event cleaning

After show/overnight cleaning

Parking lot attendants

Lawn chair rentals

Production personnel

While interviews will be conducted on site, you are asked to fill out applications in advance. Applications are available here.

To apply, all you have to do is follow these steps:

Choose “North America”

Search and apply: “Virginia Beach”

Pick which position you are interested in

Click “apply”

Create account

Fill out information

Landstown Middle School is located at 2204 Recreation Drive in Virginia Beach.