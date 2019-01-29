USACE hosts 4th annual career fair in Norfolk for college students and graduates

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk District’s Federal Careers Open House invites college students and graduates to participate in this years event.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 30, students and graduates can learn more about jobs that are available to them by talking to professionals in that field.

The event, located in the district’s headquarters building at 803 Front St. in Norfolk, will feature multiple hiring managers that are from the Norfolk District – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Current federal employees and job recruiters will provide information on federal job benefits, the Federal Pathways Internship Program and current job openings.

An information sessions will be held from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. to help students navigate USAJobs, tailor their resumes for the federal hiring process, and provide tips on interviewing for federal jobs.

Students will be required to show government issued identification, such as a driver’s license, to gain access to the event.

For more information please contact the Norfolk District Public Affairs office at (757)-201-7606 or through email:

dll-cenao-pa@usace.army.mil.