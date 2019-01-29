× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain, snow, and a major cool down

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain, snow, and a cold blast… We are tracking a cold front that will bring us rain, snow, and another big cool down. Temperatures will start near 30 this morning with some sunshine early. Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs reaching the mid 50s. Rain chances will be slim today but will go up tonight.

Showers will start to move in from west to east after sunset. Showers will start as rain but as the temperature drops behind the cold front, it will likely change over to snow. Little to no snow accumulation is expected (high side: 1”, low side: 0”). Showers will move out just after midnight and skies will clear overnight with lows falling into the upper 20s.

Sunshine and cold air will settle in for midweek. Expect highs near 40 on Wednesday but it will feel more like the low 30s with strong west winds gusting to near 30 mph. Temperatures will fall into the teens by Thursday morning with wind chill values in the single digits. Highs will only reach the low 30s on Thursday. We will start to warm up again for the end of the week and weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: S 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Snow Showers, Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: W/NW 10-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Cooler, Windy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 29th

1940 Record Low: -12F at Richmond

1990 F0 Tornado Northampton Co, NC

2014 Snow Storm: Southeast VA. 6-10” Hampton Roads, 2-4” Richmond to Williamsburg

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.