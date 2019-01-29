The best electronics for your super bowl party

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- Super bowl 53 is almost here and super bowl watch parties are often the highlight of the big day.

If you’re hosting one you should have a great TV for you and your guests to enjoy all the action.

If you are looking to upgrade your current TV the most recent options are 4k and OLED. Both offer the best possible resolution and visual quality on the market. According to best buy electronics specialist, Ryan Harrison purchasing a bigger t-v doesn’t necessarily mean the speakers are going to be great. He recommends if you are going to purchase a new TV to also look into an item that will enhance the sound-nothing ruins a good watch party like not being able to hear the game.

“A lot of customers will choose to purchase a sound bar or a full surround sound that comes in a box. What’s really nice about that is you are not spending an arm and a leg but at the same time you are still getting great quality sound,” Harrison said.

Harrison says if you don’t have cable there are still ways to stream the game-even without a subscription. He says one option is to purchase an antenna and since the game will be aired on CBS you can pick up the News 3 signal.

When it comes to your t-v also think about the space you are putting it in. Not every TV will work with your home.

A lot of people think bigger is better and this is not always the case, unfortunately. Whenever you are in your room you don’t want to buy something that is too big to where it is kind of taking up your whole living room and after a long period of time watching a big game will put a strain on your eyes,” Harrison said.