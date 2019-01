Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We release our inner child by playing with LEGOs in preparation for the 8th Annual Brick by Brick Shipbuilding Event.

The event will allow children to learn more about STEM through play and will be taking place on Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Learn more at www.facebook.com/HRNavalMuseum.