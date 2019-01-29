Romo’s rise: Ex-Cowboys QB experiences improbable rise to stardom in broadcast booth

ATLANTA, Ga. – You’ve probably heard the one-liner: “Oh, look – Tony Romo has finally made it to a Super Bowl.” Well, all joking aside: the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is one of TV’s brightest stars.

Romo, who spent 14 years as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, is in his second year at CBS’s lead NFL analyst. Sunday, he’ll call Super Bowl LIII with CBS’s lead play-by-play man Jim Nantz – who is broadcasting his fifth Super Bowl.

Called “Romo-stradamus” by some for his uncanny ability to perfectly predict plays before they happen, Romo called his shot about Super Bowl LIII before he calls the game between the Patriots and Rams.

News 3 is your home of Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. The game will be played on February 3rd, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. Sports Director Adam Winkler will have LIVE coverage from Atlanta the week leading up to the game on News 3.

Click here for more Super Bowl LIII coverage