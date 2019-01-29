Redskins promote Kevin O’Connell to Offensive Coordinator, retain defensive line coach Jim Tomsula

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (Redskins Public Relations) – The Washington Redskins announced today that Passing Game Coordinator Kevin O’Connell has been promoted to Offensive Coordinator.

O’Connell has spent the past two seasons as the Quarterbacks Coach in 2017 and the Passing Game Coordinator in 2018 for the Redskins.

In a corresponding move, Matt Cavanaugh will now be the Club’s Senior Offensive Assistant. Cavanaugh has spent the last four seasons with Washington and the past two seasons as the Offensive Coordinator.

The team also announced that Defensive Line Coach Jim Tomsula will be returning for his third season with the team in the same role.

The moves today along with the additions of Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor, Defensive Backs Coach Ray Horton and Tight Ends Coach Brian Angelichio announced last week round out recent changes to the Redskins coaching staff.