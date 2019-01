Red Cross needs local donations after winter storms impact blood supply

COASTAL, Va./NORTHEASTERN, N.C. – The American Red Cross is looking for regional blood donations after recent winter storms have impacted its supply.

According to officials, more than 4,600 Red Cross blood and platelet donations went uncollected as blood drives were forced to cancel due to severe winter weather blanketing parts of the U.S., and additional cancellations are expected this week. Weather travel advisories may cause even more donors to delay their planned donations.

“Disruptions to blood and platelet donations jeopardize the availability of blood for patients who depend on transfusions for survival,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “We’re grateful for all those who have come out to give since we issued our emergency call earlier this month and now urge others to come out and give to prevent delays in essential medical care.”

All eligible donors, especially platelet donors and blood donors with type O blood, are urgently needed, said the Red Cross.

Here is a list of places to donate in Coastal Virginia, Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina:

Northeastern North Carolina

Chowan County

Edenton

1/29/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cooperative Extension, 730 N Granville Street, Suite A

2/12/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street

2/20/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., John A. Holmes High School, 702 North Broad Street

2/26/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Macedonia Baptist Church, 1004 Macedonia Rd

Currituck County

2/25/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., J. P. Knapp Early College, 2966 Caratoke Hwy

Dare County

Buxton

2/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cape Hatteras Secondary School, 48576 Hwy 12

Kill Devil Hills

2/16/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Liberty Christian Fellowship, 244 Williams Dr.

Kitty Hawk

2/6/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 301 West Kitty Hawk Road

Manteo

2/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dare County Center, 950 Marshall C. Collins Drive

Nags Head

1/30/2019: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Jennette’s Pier, 7223 South Virginia Dare Trail, The Beach Road, Milepost 16.5

Hertford County

Ahoskie

1/29/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hertford County High School, 1500 West First Street

2/6/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ahoskie United Methodist Church, 212 West Church Street

Murfreesboro

1/30/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Chowan University, One University Place

Northampton County

Henrico

2/20/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lake Gaston Lions Club, 139 Stanley Road

Seaboard

2/26/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Galatia Baptist Church, 1219 Galatia Road

Pasquotank County

Elizabeth City

1/31/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Towne South Church of Christ, 2224 Peartree Road

2/3/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Red Cross Chapter, Elizabeth City, 1409 Parkview Drive

2/3/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church Family Life Center, 1453 North Road Street

2/13/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Elizabeth City State University/New Student Center, 1704 Weeksville Road

2/14/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sentara Albemarle Hospital, 1144 North Road Street

Perquimans County

Hertford

2/1/2019: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Perquimans County High School, 305 Edenton Road Street

Coastal Virginia and Hampton Roads

Accomack County

Chincoteague Island

2/13/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Chincoteague Coast Guard, 3823 Main Street

Onancock

2/20/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Riverside Shore Memorial, 20480 Market Street

Onley

2/28/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nandua High School, 26350 Lankford Hwy.

Chesapeake

1/29/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Centerville Baptist Church, 908 Centerville Turnpike South

1/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tidewater Community College-Chesapeake Campus, 1428 Cedar Road

1/31/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Western Branch Community Center, 4437 Portsmouth Blvd.

2/2/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., New Creation UMC Aldersgate CampuS, 4320 Bruce Road

2/3/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., South Norfolk Moose Lodge #464, 2000 Campostella Rd

2/4/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Real Life Christian Church, 900 N. Centerville Turnpike

2/7/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hickory Ruritan Club, 2752 Battlefield Boulevard South

2/8/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sutherland Global, 1313 Executive Blvd

2/9/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

2/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

2/11/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 621 Cedar Road

2/13/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 916 N. Centerville Turnpike

2/14/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chesapeake Public Library, 298 Cedar Road

2/15/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., South Norfolk Masonic Lodge #339, 1301 Ohio St.

2/18/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

2/21/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

2/22/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Point Harbor Community Church, 2705 Taylor Road

2/22/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 2109 Centerville Turnpike South

2/23/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

2/24/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

2/28/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lifestyle Center Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, 800 Battlefield Boulevard North

Franklin

1/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Paul D Camp Community College, 100 N College Drive

2/18/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., White Oak Spring Baptist Church, 26125 Delaware Rd

Gloucester County

Glou Point

2/6/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Institute of Marine Science, 1375 Greate Road, P.O. Box 1346

Gloucester

2/26/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 6470 Main Street

Hayes

2/9/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gloucester Church of Christ, 2432 Hayes Road

Hampton

1/29/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., TNCC Moore Hall, 99 Thomas Nelson Drive

2/5/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eaton Middle School, 2108 Cunningham Drive

2/11/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 99 E. Mercury Boulevard

2/13/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Coastal Virginia Chapter, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

2/25/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., Lowe’s, 2002 Power Plant Parkway

2/27/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Coastal Virginia Chapter, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

2/28/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sentara CarePlex, 3000 Coliseum Drive

Isle of Wight County

Smithfield

2/20/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Smithfield High School, 14171 Turner Drive

Windsor

2/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Isle of Wight Ruritan Club House, 17011 Courthouse Highway

James City

Williamsburg

1/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., College of William and Mary Trinkle Hall, Grigsby Street

1/29/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Jamestown Presbyterian, 3287 Ironbound Road

1/30/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Thomas Nelson , Williamsburg, 4601 Opportunity Way

1/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mason School of Business College of William and Mary, 101 Ukrop Way

1/31/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mounts Bay Recreation Center, 101 Tutters Neck Road

2/2/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue

2/5/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1677 Jamestown Road

2/8/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Wellspring United Methodist Church, 4871 Longhill Road

2/12/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 12 p.m., Eastern State Hospital- Staff Development Building 3, 4601 Ironbound Road

2/12/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., College of William and Mary Sadler Center, 200 Stadium Drive

2/19/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Magruder Elementary School, 700 Penniman Rd.

2/21/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue

2/22/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ford’s Colony Swim & Tennis Club, 302 Saint Andrews Drive

2/27/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Printpack Inc., 203 Packets Court

Mathews County

Hudgins

2/5/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Piankatank Ruritan Club, Route 198 West

Newport News

2/1/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Indian Motorcycle of Southeastern Virginia, 11704 Jefferson Ave

2/2/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

2/10/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

2/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Mariners’ Museum and Park, 100 Museum Dr

2/18/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Chesapeake, 955 Harpersville Road

2/18/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Continental Corporation, 615 Bland Blvd.

2/20/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christopher Newport University: Freeman Center, 1 University Place

2/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Riverside Regional Medical Center, 500 J. Clyde Morris Blvd

2/24/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

2/27/2019: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., HRSD-North Shore Operations-G Avenue, 2389 G Avenue

2/27/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Jerome Catholic Church, 116 Denbigh Blvd.

2/28/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Newport News Public Works/Annex, 511 Oyster Point Road

Norfolk

1/29/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/30/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chrysler Museum, One Memorial Place

1/30/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/30/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Larchmont United Methodist Church, 1101 Jamestown Crescent

1/31/2019: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., EVMS-We Challenge U, 700 West Olney Road

1/31/2019: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/1/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/2/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/3/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/4/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/5/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/6/2019: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Wesleyan University – Batten Student Center, 1584 Wesleyan Drive

2/6/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/7/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Student Center, 700 Park Avenue

2/7/2019: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/8/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/9/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/10/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/10/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 7400 Hampton Blvd

2/11/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/12/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/13/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., City of Norfolk City Hall, City Hall Building, 810 Union Street

2/13/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/13/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., ODU Whitehurst Hall, 1715 W. 48th St.

2/14/2019: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/14/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Episcopal Church of Advent, 9629 Norfolk Ave

2/15/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sentara Leigh Hospital Elizabeth River Room, 830 Kempsville Road

2/15/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/16/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/17/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/17/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temple Israel, Temple Israel, 7255 Granby Street

2/18/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, 600 Gresham Drive

2/18/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/19/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/19/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Webb Center, 49th Street

2/20/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/21/2019: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/21/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Old Dominion University Powhatan Village Apartment, 4601 Powhatan Ave

2/22/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/23/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/24/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/25/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/25/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Delta Air Lines, 2200 Norview Ave, Department 125

2/26/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/26/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Norfolk Christian High School, 255 Thole Street

2/26/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Webb Center, 49th Street

2/27/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

2/28/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Dominion Tower, 999 Waterside Drive

2/28/2019: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

Northampton County

Exmore

2/4/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Broadwater Academy, 3500 Broadwater Road

Poquoson

2/8/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 814 Yorktown Road

Portsmouth

2/9/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., West Park Church of Christ, 926 Cherokee Road

2/9/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Defined Athletics Portsmouth, 5603 High St W

2/23/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1115 Cherokee Road

Suffolk

1/31/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Virginia Department of Transportation, 7511 Burbage Drive

2/20/2019: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Dominion Virginia Power Recreation Building, 5272 Godwin Boulevard

2/26/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., City Of Suffolk, 442 West Washington Street

2/26/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church, 3488 Godwin Blvd

Surry County

2/28/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Dominion Power Surry, 5570 Hog Island Road

2/28/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Dominion Power Surry, 5570 Hog Island Road

Virginia Beach

1/29/2019: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/30/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Pembroke Elementary, 4622 Jericho Road

1/31/2019: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/31/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Wave Church- Seabord Campus, 2655 Seaboard Road

2/1/2019: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/2/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/3/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/4/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/4/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, 2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive

2/4/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ocean Lakes Elementary School, 1616 Upton Drive

2/5/2019: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/5/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Linkhorn Bay Apartments, 1201 Waterfront Drive

2/6/2019: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/6/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Blackwater Baptist Church, 6000 Blackwater Road

2/7/2019: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/8/2019: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/9/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/10/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/11/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/11/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hall Honda Virginia Beach, 3516 Virginia Beach Blvd

2/11/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sentara Virginia Beach General Front Lobby, 1060 First Colonial Road

2/12/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Virginia Beach Health Department, 4452 Corporation Ln, #200

2/12/2019: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/12/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Suburban Christian Church, 5132 Bellamy Manor Drive

2/13/2019: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/13/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Avalon Church of Christ, 844 Woodstock Road

2/14/2019: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., NEXCOM, 3280 Virginia Beach Boulevard

2/14/2019: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/15/2019: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/15/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Colonial High School, First Colonial High School, 1272 Mill Dam Rd

2/15/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Piney Grove Baptist Church, VB, 2804 Holland Road

2/16/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/16/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 1968 Sandbridge Road

2/17/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/17/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/18/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/18/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Masons Lynnhaven Lodge 56th District, 2959 North Lynnhaven Road

2/19/2019: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., AvalonBay Communities Inc., 2901 Sabre Street, Suite 100

2/19/2019: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/19/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Kempsville Elementary, 570 Kempsville Road

2/20/2019: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/21/2019: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/21/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eastern Shore Chapel, 2020 Laskin Road

2/22/2019: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/22/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Virginia Beach-COM/IT, 2405 Courthouse Drive

2/23/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/23/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Grace Bible Church, 2956 Ansol Lane

2/24/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/24/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 424 25th Street

2/25/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/25/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., ABS Technology, 2809 S. Lynnhaven Rd, Suite 250

2/25/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Princess Anne Elementary, 2444 Seaboard Rd

2/26/2019: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/27/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., City of Virginia Beach Police, 2509 Princess Anne Road

2/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tidewater Community College – Virginia Beach Campus, 1700 College Crescent

2/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

2/28/2019: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

York County

Grafton

2/7/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saint Lukes United Methodist Church, 300 Ella Taylor Road

2/16/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Grafton Christian Church of Disciples of Christ, 109 Brick Church Road

2/21/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Yorkminster Presbyterian Church/Covenant Hall, 6218 George Washington Memorial Highway

Tabb

2/14/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 1004 Yorktown Road

2/21/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Kirkwood Presbyterian Church, 1209 Hampton Highway

Yorktown

2/8/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Yorktown Masonic Lodge, 221 Ballard Street

2/25/2019: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., York County School Division, 302 Dare Road