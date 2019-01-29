Police looking for missing toddler believed to be endangered in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Charlottesville Police are looking for an endangered child.

2-year-old Daniel Burnett is 2 foot 8 inches, weighs 35 pounds and has blues eyes with blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with the words “OSH KOSH” printed on it and grey cargo pants.

The child is believed to be in danger and was taken by his mother, Casey Carter.

Carter is 5 foot 6 inches, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes.

The subject may have access to a red 1998 Saturn sedan with the license plate number: VFW1088.

If located, call 911 or Charlottesville Police at (434)-970-3280 or Virginia State Police at 1-(800)-822-4453.