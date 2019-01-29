× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: A little bit of snow and a whole lot of cold

A little bit of rain. A little bit of snow. And a whole lot of cold.

A powerful cold front will cross the region tonight. After sunset we expect some light rain showers to move in. By the later evening hours, some of the rain will transition to snow. We’re expecting little accumulation. Temperatures will plunge overnight. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s. That means anything left behind – snow or rain puddles – could freeze. Thankfully, we’ll have several hours of dry weather to help evaporate the rain/snow.

Well enjoy plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, but will only warm into the low-to-mid 40s.

And another cold front will bring us the chilliest weather on Thursday morning. Expect temperatures in the mid teens, with wind chills in the single digits!

On Thursday, many of us won’t even climb out of the 20s for high temperatures.

Friday morning brings us another chilly start, with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

But after that we begin warming up. Friday afternoon brings partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s.

By Saturday we’ll climb into the mid 40s again. Sunday warms into the mid 50s. And by Monday and Tuesday we can expect highs in the low-to-mid 60s with a slight chance for rain showers on Tuesday.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1940 Record Low: -12F at Richmond

1990 F0 Tornado Northampton Co, NC

2014 Snow Storm: Southeast VA. 6-10” Hampton Roads, 2-4” Richmond to Williamsburg

