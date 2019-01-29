No. 3 Virginia escapes No. 23 North Carolina State with one-point overtime win

RALEIGH, N.C. (VirginiaSports.com) – Kyle Guy (Indianapolis, Ind.) hit a three to give UVA the lead and De’Andre Hunter (Philadelphia, Pa.) made two free throws to seal No. 3 Virginia’s (19-1, 7-1 ACC) 66-65 overtime at No. 23 NC State (16-5, 4-4 ACC) on Tuesday evening at PNC Arena.

Hunter led the Cavaliers with 15 points, with five rebounds and four assists. Ty Jerome(New Rochelle, N.Y.) had 12 points and Guy finished with 10 points. Braxton Key (Charlotte, N.C.) had a team-high eight rebounds. Mamadi Diakite (Conakry, Guinea, Africa) had eight points, five rebounds and four blocks.

Virginia shot 46 percent from the field, while NC State shot 34 percent. The Cavaliers led in rebounds (39-35) and points in the paint (32-24). UVA had 16 turnovers to eight for the Wolfpack.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia took a 12-5 lead with a 6-0 run early in the first half. NC State tied it up 17-17, but UVA responded with a 6-0 run to lead 23-17 and took a 27-23 lead into the half. The Cavaliers used a 12-2 run early in the second half to lead 39-26 with 14:25 to play. The Wolfpack climbed back into the game and closed the second half on a 9-2 run to tie the game and send it to overtime.

NC State scored first in overtime, but a dunk by Jay Huff (Durham, N.C.) and four free throws put UVA ahead 61-58. The game was tied 61-61 with 2:22 when Guy hit a three-pointer to put the Cavaliers in the lead. NC State cut it to one with eight seconds remaining, but Hunter converted two free throws. The Wolfpack had a chance to tie with three free throws, but only made two as UVA held on for the win.