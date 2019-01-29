New cyber security threats putting Americans at risk

NORFOLK, Va. – With a growing number of cyber threats targeting our country, the United States is fighting to stay one step ahead.

On Tuesday, the United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence met to discuss worldwide security threats.

“How do we prepare ourselves for 2020? How do we make sure we’re fully organized? What is the Intelligence Committee’s role in fighting this disinformation threat? How can we build upon public-private partnerships?” Virginia Senator Mark Warner questioned.

Warner, along with the rest of the committee, discussed how the United States needs to prepare for the next generation of security threats.

They warned that Russia will try to meddle in the 2020 presidential election. They also warned that China will attempt to steal U.S. technology while it continues to build up its military.

“They’re going to keep finding new ways of attacking us. [New] ways that exploit the open ways of our society and slip through the seams of a national security architecture designed for the Cold War,” Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina says.

According to members of the committee, North Korea remains a threat and they say the country will not completely give up its nuclear program.

A major emphasis was also placed on social media. Top officials say it’s just one way enemies and hackers gather and spread false information. According to FBI Director Christopher Wray, “the Russians continued to do it in 2018. We’ve seen indications that [other countries] are continuing to adapt [the Russians’] model.”

So before you post your next status on Facebook or fire off another tweet, you may want to think twice. It’s also a good idea to double check your privacy settings so they are as secure as possible.

Hackers are always looking for ways to collect your data.