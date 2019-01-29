City council agrees to support proposed law for Norfolk casino

Photo Gallery
NORFOLK, Va. – It’s another step forward for a possible casino in Norfolk.
In a meeting Tuesday night, Norfolk City Council took a vote and agreed to support a proposed law that would allow the Pamunkey Indian Tribe to develop a proposed casino near Harbor Park under federal authority.
The resolution says the casino could develop thousands of jobs and diversify the local economy.
There are also efforts in the Virginia legislature that could lead to a possible casino in Norfolk under state laws.