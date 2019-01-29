City council agrees to support proposed law for Norfolk casino

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s another step forward for a possible casino in Norfolk.

In a meeting Tuesday night, Norfolk City Council took a vote and agreed to support a proposed law that would allow the Pamunkey Indian Tribe to develop a proposed casino near Harbor Park under federal authority.

The resolution says the casino could develop thousands of jobs and diversify the local economy.

Related: African Museum of Arts and Culture could transform Norfolk’s waterfront property

There are also efforts in the Virginia legislature that could lead to a possible casino in Norfolk under state laws.

Download the News 3 app for updates.